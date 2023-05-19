Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 730 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 225.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

NATI stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $58.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 92.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.