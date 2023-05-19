Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.36.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $89.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $125.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.