Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Cable One worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 218.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CABO stock opened at $677.26 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $680.71 and a 200-day moving average of $716.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). Cable One had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,104.29.

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

