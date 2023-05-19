GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 300.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $47.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

