Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Smartsheet by 8.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $47.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $48.99.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $212.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.08 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

