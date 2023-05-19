Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,464,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,176,000 after purchasing an additional 384,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 5.11%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

