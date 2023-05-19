Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNVR opened at $35.37 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

