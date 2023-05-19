Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXEL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Exelixis by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 457,171 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Exelixis by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,303,000 after acquiring an additional 477,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,076,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,126.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 77,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,333,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 527,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,775.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,639. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelixis Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of EXEL opened at $19.73 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.