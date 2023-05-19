Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 47,216 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 17.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Western Union by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WU. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

