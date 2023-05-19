Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 875.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $193,968.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock worth $2,037,798 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.69.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

