MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MasTec by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,702 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 71.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 71,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 32.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

MTZ opened at $98.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.33. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.40 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

