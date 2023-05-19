Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 226,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of THC stock opened at $73.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $73.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Articles

