Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $268.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.65. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,198.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

