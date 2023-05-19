HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $62.96 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.