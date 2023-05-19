HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 84,145 Shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,145 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.67% of AFC Gamma worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 951,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 154,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 822,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 71,021 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 610,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after acquiring an additional 191,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AFC Gamma by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 566,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 40,915 shares during the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

AFC Gamma Stock Up 5.2 %

AFC Gamma stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $232.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.74%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 51,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,970,357.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 87,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,092,224.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 51,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $536,179.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,633,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,970,357.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 140,464 shares of company stock worth $1,429,692. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

