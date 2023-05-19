Citigroup Inc. Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Chemed worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 186,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,125,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Chemed Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed stock opened at $536.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $518.45. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Chemed’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.57%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.