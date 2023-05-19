Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,618 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $490,918,000 after acquiring an additional 78,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,075,000 after acquiring an additional 625,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,146 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $118,478,000 after acquiring an additional 200,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock worth $1,736,659 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

