HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.68 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 217,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after acquiring an additional 94,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

SLYG opened at $72.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $82.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

