iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 74,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

