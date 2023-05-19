SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,008 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $5,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 249,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 83,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $82.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $75.12 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

