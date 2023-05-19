HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 15,573 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.73. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $197.88.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

