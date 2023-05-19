iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:SMMD opened at $54.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $683.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.