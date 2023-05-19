HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,736,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after purchasing an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,494,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 976,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,145,000 after acquiring an additional 73,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.