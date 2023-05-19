HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,193 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 167.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $130.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.33 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $103.95 and a 52 week high of $139.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

