iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 1,325.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139,230 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $47.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $48.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.