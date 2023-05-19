Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 1,518 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $245.11 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.59.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($1.03). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.47 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 100.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.11.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

