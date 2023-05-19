Prudential PLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in JOYY were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YY. Capital World Investors raised its stake in JOYY by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,995,000 after acquiring an additional 906,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in JOYY by 43.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after acquiring an additional 484,789 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 83,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 327,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66. JOYY Inc. has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.57. JOYY had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YY shares. CLSA cut their price target on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

