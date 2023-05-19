StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $149.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares in the company, valued at $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,601,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $11,710,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Stories

