American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of American International Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

American International Group stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.85.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 431,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,227,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,835,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

