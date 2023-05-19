Prudential PLC Purchases 6,270 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 191.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after buying an additional 792,923 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,868,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,667,000 after purchasing an additional 636,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Up 0.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

