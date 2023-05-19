Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 430,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,644.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,315,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,069,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,067,000 after purchasing an additional 391,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CMS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $396,880 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

