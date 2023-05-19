National Bankshares Upgrades Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.57.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.
Insider Activity
In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
