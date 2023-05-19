Prudential PLC Sells 502 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 32,849.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 55,515 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,048,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $238,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $128.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.93.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

