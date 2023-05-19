TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TopBuild by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $218.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $313,952.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

