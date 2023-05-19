Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 140 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 32.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Morningstar by 112.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.28 and a fifty-two week high of $263.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 498.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.36.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $2,693,765.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,582,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,410,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $2,693,765.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,582,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,410,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,676,075 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

