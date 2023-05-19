Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,460 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,657,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 217,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

ELAN stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

