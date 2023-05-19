Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.0% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,675,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,732,000 after acquiring an additional 141,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,891,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,553,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DTM shares. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

Insider Activity

DT Midstream Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $47.83 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.44%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.