Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZPN. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.83.

Shares of AZPN opened at $169.04 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.40 and a 52-week high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.96.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

