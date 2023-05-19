Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 780 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.