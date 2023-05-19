Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,610 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of STWD stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.07. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.25%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Further Reading

