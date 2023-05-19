Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:MHK opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.01 and a 52 week high of $142.65.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Stories

