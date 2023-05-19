Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.39 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.59.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.