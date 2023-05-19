Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 900 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Envista by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Envista by 59.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.4% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Envista by 11.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after buying an additional 623,479 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period.

Get Envista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Price Performance

NVST opened at $35.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.67. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.