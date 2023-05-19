Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,670,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

