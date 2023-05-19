Brokerages Set Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target at $82.00

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDRBF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Bombardier Price Performance

OTCMKTS BDRBF opened at $44.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

