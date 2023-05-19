Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Stock Up 3.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $314.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.46 and a 200 day moving average of $229.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

