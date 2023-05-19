Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,197 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 123.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $47.63.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.