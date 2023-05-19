Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.41 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

