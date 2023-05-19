Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,687,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 128,225 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

