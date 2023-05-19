Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 44,363 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WDS opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

